BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $121,000 Position in EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI – Free Report) by 42.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in EVI Industries were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EVI. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of EVI Industries by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of EVI Industries by 489.9% in the 4th quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 9,185 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of EVI Industries by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 647,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,114,000 after purchasing an additional 40,120 shares during the period. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EVI opened at $20.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.80. EVI Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.00 and a 52-week high of $28.65. The company has a market capitalization of $265.65 million, a P/E ratio of 56.62 and a beta of 0.38.

EVI Industries ( NYSEAMERICAN:EVI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $83.98 million during the quarter. EVI Industries had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 1.53%.

EVI Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution, sale, rental, and lease of commercial and industrial laundry and dry-cleaning equipment in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, and Latin America. The company sells and/or leases commercial laundry equipment specializing in washing, drying, finishing, material handling, water heating, power generation, and water reuse applications.

