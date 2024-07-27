BNP Paribas Financial Markets Invests $118,000 in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 4,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 77.1% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $121,000. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 216.7% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 7,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of IBDP opened at $25.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.09 and its 200 day moving average is $25.03. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $24.58 and a 12-month high of $25.16.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (IBDP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2023 and Jan 1, 2025. IBDP was launched on Mar 11, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

