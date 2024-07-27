BNP Paribas Financial Markets Sells 8,569 Shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets cut its stake in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Free Report) by 33.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,569 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Lindblad Expeditions were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 4,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 29,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LIND shares. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Lindblad Expeditions from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Lindblad Expeditions from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. B. Riley increased their target price on Lindblad Expeditions from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Lindblad Expeditions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.25.

LIND stock opened at $9.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $487.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 3.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.61. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.47 and a fifty-two week high of $12.13.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $153.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.24 million. Research analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Alex P. Schultz purchased 25,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.69 per share, for a total transaction of $194,510.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 151,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,166,526.86. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Lindblad Expeditions news, Director Alex P. Schultz acquired 25,294 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.69 per share, with a total value of $194,510.86. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 151,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,526.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alex P. Schultz acquired 15,953 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.48 per share, for a total transaction of $119,328.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 176,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,317,961.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 43,747 shares of company stock worth $333,089. Company insiders own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides marine expedition adventures and travel experience worldwide. It operates through Lindblad and Land Experiences segment. Lindblad segment provides ship-based expeditions aboard customized, nimble, and intimately-scaled vessels, which offers up-close experiences in the planet's wild and remote places, and capitals of culture; and offers expedition ship which is equipped with state-of-the-art tools for in-depth exploration with infrastructure and ports, such as Antarctica and the Arctic, and places that accessed by a ship comprising Galápagos Islands, Alaska, Baja California's Sea of Cortez and Panama, and foster engagement activities.

