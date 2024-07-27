Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Bodycote stock opened at $9.28 on Friday. Bodycote has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $9.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.72 and its 200 day moving average is $8.28.

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. It operates in two Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. The company offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

