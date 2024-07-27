BOE Varitronix Limited (OTCMKTS:VARXF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

BOE Varitronix Limited (OTCMKTS:VARXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 294,000 shares, a decline of 21.0% from the June 30th total of 372,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
BOE Varitronix Price Performance
OTCMKTS VARXF opened at $0.66 on Friday. BOE Varitronix has a 1-year low of $0.66 and a 1-year high of $0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.82.
BOE Varitronix Company Profile
