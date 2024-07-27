Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Boston Scientific Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of BSX stock opened at $74.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.78. Boston Scientific has a twelve month low of $48.35 and a twelve month high of $79.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BSX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $79.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 3,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total transaction of $286,874.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 12,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total value of $958,704.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,329,627.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 3,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total value of $286,874.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,441 shares of company stock worth $4,624,453 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

