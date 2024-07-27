Bowleven (LON:BLVN) Stock Price Up 13.3%

Bowleven plc (LON:BLVN – Get Free Report) traded up 13.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.26 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.26 ($0.00). 408,635 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 1,057,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.23 ($0.00).

Bowleven Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 8.06. The company has a market cap of £4.25 million, a PE ratio of -16.50, a P/E/G ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.26.

About Bowleven

(Get Free Report)

Bowleven plc engages in the exploration and appraisal of oil and gas properties in West Africa. It holds a 25% interest in the shallow water offshore Etinde permit that covers an area of approximately 461 square kilometers located in Cameroon. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bowleven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowleven and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.