Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) Holdings Lifted by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Free Report) by 31.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,347 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Brady were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BRC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brady by 3.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,301,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,138,000 after buying an additional 195,475 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Brady during the fourth quarter valued at $448,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Brady by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 388,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,743,000 after purchasing an additional 158,780 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Brady in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Brady in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,315,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.
Brady Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE BRC opened at $71.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Brady Co. has a one year low of $48.60 and a one year high of $72.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.77.
Brady Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.98%.
About Brady
Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.
