Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (NYSE:BFH)

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th.
Bread Financial has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 12.6% per year over the last three years. Bread Financial has a payout ratio of 12.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Bread Financial to earn $6.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.6%.
Bread Financial Trading Up 5.1 %
NYSE BFH opened at $55.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.40 and its 200 day moving average is $39.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.98. Bread Financial has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $55.08.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Bread Financial in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Bread Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Bread Financial in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.47.
About Bread Financial
Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.
