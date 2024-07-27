Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Earnings Beat

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $52.80 and last traded at $51.44, with a volume of 57734 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.31.
The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.06. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $939.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.
Bread Financial Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Bread Financial’s payout ratio is 10.58%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Analysis on Bread Financial
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bread Financial
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bread Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Bread Financial by 47.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Bread Financial by 1,280.6% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Bread Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Bread Financial by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Bread Financial Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.12.
About Bread Financial
Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Bread Financial
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Skechers Stock Shows Strength Among Consumer Discretionary Sector
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Tech Stocks Tumble, These Stocks Present Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Bread Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bread Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.