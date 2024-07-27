Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Earnings Beat

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $52.80 and last traded at $51.44, with a volume of 57734 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.31.

The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.06. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $939.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Bread Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Bread Financial’s payout ratio is 10.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BFH has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $44.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bread Financial in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.47.

View Our Latest Analysis on Bread Financial

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bread Financial

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bread Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Bread Financial by 47.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Bread Financial by 1,280.6% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Bread Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Bread Financial by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bread Financial Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.12.

About Bread Financial

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

See Also

