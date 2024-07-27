Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC) Short Interest Up 621.0% in July

Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,700 shares, an increase of 621.0% from the June 30th total of 6,200 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 12,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadway Financial in a report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Broadway Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ:BYFC opened at $5.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.56 million, a P/E ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.48. Broadway Financial has a one year low of $4.41 and a one year high of $8.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The savings and loans company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. Broadway Financial had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 2.15%. The firm had revenue of $11.62 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Broadway Financial stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 346,020 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,918 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 3.73% of Broadway Financial worth $1,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 12.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Broadway Financial

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

