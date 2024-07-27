Brokerages Set Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Price Target at $154.08

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, sixteen have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $154.08.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Julie Cooke sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $135,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,731,028.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Julie Cooke sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $135,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,731,028.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 15,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.24, for a total transaction of $2,103,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,421,486.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 80,709 shares of company stock worth $11,009,150. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $35,731,000. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2,503.0% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 83,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,019,000 after buying an additional 80,420 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 116,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,410,000 after acquiring an additional 18,070 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 252,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,834,000 after acquiring an additional 8,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HealthInvest Partners AB acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,662,000. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NBIX opened at $146.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $139.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.90. The company has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.44 and a beta of 0.37. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12 month low of $99.36 and a 12 month high of $150.39.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $515.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.21 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 17.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

