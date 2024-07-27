Brokers Offer Predictions for Manhattan Associates, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:MANH)

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Manhattan Associates in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 24th. DA Davidson analyst G. Luria forecasts that the software maker will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Manhattan Associates’ current full-year earnings is $2.72 per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on MANH. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Manhattan Associates presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.43.

Shares of Manhattan Associates stock opened at $258.46 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $234.46. The company has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.46 and a beta of 1.50. Manhattan Associates has a 12-month low of $182.97 and a 12-month high of $266.94.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The software maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.22. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 84.54%. The company had revenue of $265.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 259.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 115 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

