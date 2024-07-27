Brokers Set Expectations for Alphabet Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alphabet in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 23rd. Roth Capital analyst R. Kulkarni now expects that the information services provider will earn $1.96 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.99. The consensus estimate for Alphabet’s current full-year earnings is $7.65 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.24 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.98 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on GOOGL. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Alphabet from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Alphabet from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna raised their price target on Alphabet from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Alphabet from $215.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Alphabet from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.74.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $167.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $120.21 and a 52 week high of $191.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.60 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is 12.27%.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total value of $3,753,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,280,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,389,234.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total transaction of $113,668.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,880,764.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total value of $3,753,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,280,511 shares in the company, valued at $380,389,234.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 122,388 shares of company stock worth $21,497,609. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,441,917,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 14.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 57,803,291 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,724,251,000 after buying an additional 7,275,757 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 493,810,251 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $68,980,354,000 after buying an additional 6,374,756 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 39,754.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 6,025,667 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $841,725,000 after buying an additional 6,010,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4,894.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,445,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,606,670,000 after buying an additional 5,336,359 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

