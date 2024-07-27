Brokers Set Expectations for ATN International, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ATNI)

Get ATN International alerts:

ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI – Free Report) – Analysts at Sidoti Csr lowered their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of ATN International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 25th. Sidoti Csr analyst G. Burns now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.06. The consensus estimate for ATN International’s current full-year earnings is ($0.68) per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for ATN International’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.76. ATN International had a positive return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. The company had revenue of $183.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

ATNI has been the topic of a number of other reports. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of ATN International in a report on Friday. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of ATN International in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded ATN International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

ATN International Stock Performance

Shares of ATNI opened at $27.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $422.22 million, a P/E ratio of -21.20 and a beta of 0.56. ATN International has a twelve month low of $18.20 and a twelve month high of $39.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.32.

ATN International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -73.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ATN International

In related news, Chairman Michael T. Prior bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.88 per share, for a total transaction of $198,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 523,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,397,756.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ATN International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in ATN International during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in ATN International by 498.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in ATN International by 52.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its stake in ATN International by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 19,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 4,163 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of ATN International by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 595,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,215,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 65.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ATN International

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of digital infrastructure and communications services to residential, business, and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through International Telecom and US Telecom segments. The company offers mobile, data, voice, broadband, and fixed services; handsets and accessories; and wholesale roaming, long distance voice services, and site maintenance services.

