Brokers Set Expectations for SEI Investments’ Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Get SEI Investments alerts:

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SEI Investments in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 25th. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt now anticipates that the asset manager will earn $1.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.07. The consensus estimate for SEI Investments’ current full-year earnings is $4.19 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for SEI Investments’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.60 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SEIC. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on SEI Investments from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $73.00 target price (down previously from $74.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on SEI Investments from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SEI Investments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.25.

SEI Investments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $66.88 on Friday. SEI Investments has a 52-week low of $52.19 and a 52-week high of $72.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.91. The firm has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.99.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $518.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.80 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 25.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of SEI Investments

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. abrdn plc increased its position in SEI Investments by 91.0% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 36,923 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,346,000 after buying an additional 17,590 shares during the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the first quarter valued at $1,443,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the fourth quarter valued at $32,161,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of SEI Investments by 20.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 62,518 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,495,000 after purchasing an additional 10,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of SEI Investments by 21.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 115,367 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,296,000 after purchasing an additional 20,533 shares in the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at SEI Investments

In related news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total transaction of $3,268,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,677,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,759,000.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total transaction of $3,268,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,677,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,759,000.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Doran sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $335,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 656,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,004,117.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 123,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,406,920. 14.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SEI Investments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.14%.

About SEI Investments

(Get Free Report)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.