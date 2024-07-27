BTC Digital (NASDAQ:METX) Trading 0.9% Higher

Shares of BTC Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX – Get Free Report) traded up 0.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.00 and last traded at $1.92. 12,952 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 33,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.90.

BTC Digital Trading Up 0.9 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.97.

About BTC Digital

BTC Digital Ltd. engages in the cryptocurrency/bitcoin mining business. It also engages in mining machines resale and rental business. The company was formerly known as Meten Holding Group Ltd. and changed its name to BTC Digital Ltd. in August 2023. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

