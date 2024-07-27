Bull Horn (OTCMKTS:BHSEU) Trading Up 35%

Bull Horn Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHSEU – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 35% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.15 and last traded at $12.96. 5,700 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 105% from the average session volume of 2,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.60.
Bull Horn Trading Up 35.0 %
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.96.
Bull Horn Company Profile
Bull Horn Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the sports, entertainment, and brand sectors. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.
See Also
