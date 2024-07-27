Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $91.80.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Mizuho raised their target price on Cabot from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Cabot from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

In other Cabot news, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 13,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $1,400,211.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,490,559.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 3.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBT. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Cabot by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,103 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cabot by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,666 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Cabot by 176.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 124,422 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,389,000 after purchasing an additional 79,410 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cabot by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Cabot by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 24,179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CBT opened at $97.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Cabot has a one year low of $64.51 and a one year high of $103.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.24. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.20.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.12. Cabot had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 26.21%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Cabot will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Cabot’s payout ratio is presently 21.77%.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

