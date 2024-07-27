Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Free Report) by 48.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Calavo Growers were worth $152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers in the first quarter valued at approximately $276,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 9.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 0.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 92,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 128,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after purchasing an additional 6,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Calavo Growers Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Calavo Growers stock opened at $23.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -262.22 and a beta of 0.56. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.90 and a fifty-two week high of $38.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.31 and a 200 day moving average of $26.48.

Calavo Growers Dividend Announcement

Calavo Growers ( NASDAQ:CVGW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $184.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.00 million. Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. As a group, research analysts predict that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. Calavo Growers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -444.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

About Calavo Growers

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates through Grown and Prepared segments. The Grown segment distributes tomatoes and papayas; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, Peru, and Colombia.

See Also

