CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Boosts Holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,994,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,792,542,000 after purchasing an additional 50,366 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,586,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $686,641,000 after buying an additional 488,814 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,930,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $560,880,000 after buying an additional 146,236 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $390,438,000. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,111,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $212,678,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $234.84 on Friday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.98 and a 52-week high of $263.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $494.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.40) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, Director Amy W. Schulman sold 21,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total transaction of $3,224,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,589.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, Director Amy W. Schulman sold 21,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total value of $3,224,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,436 shares in the company, valued at $1,253,589.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 7,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total transaction of $1,851,273.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,441 shares in the company, valued at $19,168,101. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 74,450 shares of company stock valued at $15,287,984. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.73.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

