CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Boosts Stake in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned about 0.06% of ITT worth $7,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ITT. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in ITT by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,414,867 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,123,533,000 after buying an additional 29,057 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in ITT by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,463,809 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,009,902,000 after purchasing an additional 65,173 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ITT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,709,000. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its stake in ITT by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 742,571 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $88,604,000 after purchasing an additional 27,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its position in shares of ITT by 12.5% during the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 723,617 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $98,434,000 after buying an additional 80,652 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITT stock opened at $140.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.41. ITT Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.94 and a 12 month high of $144.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $132.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.07.

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $910.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.21 million. ITT had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 12.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.319 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. ITT’s payout ratio is currently 25.10%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on ITT from $139.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of ITT from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of ITT from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of ITT from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on ITT from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.88.

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

