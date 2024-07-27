CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Buys 1,640 Shares of Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 71,327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Revvity were worth $7,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Revvity alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Revvity in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Revvity during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Revvity during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Revvity in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Revvity in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Revvity Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:RVTY opened at $115.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.53. Revvity, Inc. has a one year low of $79.50 and a one year high of $131.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of 95.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.05.

Revvity Announces Dividend

Revvity ( NYSE:RVTY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $649.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.83 million. Revvity had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 5.49%. Revvity’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. Revvity’s payout ratio is 23.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RVTY shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Revvity from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Revvity in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price target on Revvity from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Leerink Partnrs raised Revvity to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Revvity from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Revvity has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.14.

View Our Latest Report on Revvity

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 4,000 shares of Revvity stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total value of $441,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,075,974. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Revvity Company Profile

(Free Report)

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Revvity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revvity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.