CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Buys 195 Shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,815 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $7,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Autoliv by 83.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 104.9% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 15,425.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 621 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. 69.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group raised Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Autoliv from $145.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Autoliv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Autoliv from $122.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Autoliv from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.46.

Autoliv stock opened at $99.03 on Friday. Autoliv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.37 and a 1-year high of $129.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $113.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The auto parts company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 30.05% and a net margin of 5.91%. Autoliv’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Autoliv, Inc. will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Autoliv’s payout ratio is currently 42.43%.

In other Autoliv news, Director Jan Carlson sold 1,900 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.75, for a total transaction of $240,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 77,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,822,237.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

