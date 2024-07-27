CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Buys 3,008 Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned 0.09% of Stifel Financial worth $7,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SF. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in Stifel Financial by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 6,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 94.6% during the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 76,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,271,000 after purchasing an additional 37,047 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Stifel Financial during the first quarter worth $1,251,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Stifel Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $649,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 36.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 35,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 9,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on SF shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Stifel Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com lowered Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Stifel Financial from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Wolfe Research cut Stifel Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.50.

Stifel Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:SF opened at $88.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. Stifel Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $54.81 and a fifty-two week high of $88.60. The company has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.97.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.06. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stifel Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stifel Financial

In other Stifel Financial news, Director David A. Peacock sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.90, for a total transaction of $1,038,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,489,815.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

Featured Stories

