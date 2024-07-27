CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Grows Stake in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) by 17.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 288,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,079 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $7,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 113.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in CareTrust REIT by 245.2% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 114,366.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CareTrust REIT stock opened at $26.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 51.04 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.67 and a 200 day moving average of $24.10. The company has a current ratio of 12.80, a quick ratio of 12.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.43 and a 12 month high of $27.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 223.08%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on CareTrust REIT from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CareTrust REIT presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

