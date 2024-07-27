CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Has $7.57 Million Stake in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lessened its stake in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,157 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,947 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $7,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Meritage Homes during the 1st quarter worth $708,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the 1st quarter valued at $10,486,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 490,660 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,091,000 after purchasing an additional 58,350 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Meritage Homes from $173.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Meritage Homes from $219.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.83.

Meritage Homes Price Performance

MTH stock opened at $200.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $172.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.52. Meritage Homes Co. has a 1 year low of $109.23 and a 1 year high of $205.20. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $6.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $1.14. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 12.98%. Meritage Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Co. will post 20.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meritage Homes Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.99%.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.