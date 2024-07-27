CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Increases Stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 376,079 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,514 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $7,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 582,578 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,129,000 after purchasing an additional 29,671 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Ares Capital by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 389,236 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,913,000 after buying an additional 20,202 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 614.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,198 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 6,191 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $1,497,000. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,384,752 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,737,000 after acquiring an additional 85,561 shares in the last quarter. 27.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ares Capital stock opened at $20.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Ares Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $18.55 and a 1-year high of $21.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.07 and a 200-day moving average of $20.65. The company has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.01.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The investment management company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $701.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.85 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 62.77%. Ares Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.75%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ARCC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ares Capital from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ares Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.57.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

