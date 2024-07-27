CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Increases Stock Position in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its stake in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Free Report) by 1,693.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 321,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 303,673 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned approximately 1.36% of CEVA worth $7,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in CEVA by 122.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of CEVA by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of CEVA during the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in CEVA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in CEVA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $358,000. Institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of CEVA from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CEVA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

CEVA Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of CEVA stock opened at $20.57 on Friday. CEVA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.38 and a fifty-two week high of $27.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.87.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). CEVA had a negative net margin of 12.91% and a negative return on equity of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $22.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.06 million. On average, analysts predict that CEVA, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at CEVA

In related news, Director Louis Silver sold 3,934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $81,512.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $840,734.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

CEVA Profile

(Free Report)

CEVA, Inc provides silicon and software IP solutions to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. Its 5G mobile and infrastructure products include Ceva-XC vector digital signal processors (DSPs) for 5G handsets, 5G RAN, and general-purpose baseband processing; PentaG-RAN, an open ran platform for base station and radio; and PentaG2 – 5G NR modem platform for UE, as well as for non-handset 5G vertical markets, such as fixed wireless access, industry 4.0, robotics, and AR/VR devices.

