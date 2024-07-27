CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Increases Stock Position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 28.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,642 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 17,376 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned approximately 0.07% of Trex worth $7,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,318 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 4,007 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Trex by 458.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,614 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Trex by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,554 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trex in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,271,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Trex by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 217,269 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,988,000 after purchasing an additional 50,367 shares during the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Trex news, SVP Jacob T. Rudolph sold 16,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.90, for a total transaction of $1,494,396.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,340,311.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Trex from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Trex from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Trex in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Trex from $94.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on Trex from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.76.

Shares of NYSE:TREX opened at $82.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.87 and a 200-day moving average of $87.14. The firm has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.50. Trex Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.59 and a twelve month high of $101.91.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.10. Trex had a return on equity of 35.33% and a net margin of 20.60%. The firm had revenue of $373.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

