CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Lowers Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lowered its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,436 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,978 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned about 0.06% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $7,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 352.2% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 12,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 9,519 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 121,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,849,000 after buying an additional 32,537 shares during the period. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 266,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,524,000 after buying an additional 33,700 shares in the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter worth about $2,634,000. Finally, Torray Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JKHY. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.67.

NASDAQ JKHY opened at $170.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.88, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $165.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.88. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.57 and a 12 month high of $178.37.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.02. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 22.18%. The firm had revenue of $538.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $541.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.47%.

(Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

