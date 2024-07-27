CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Raises Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 157,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned 0.05% of MGM Resorts International worth $7,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Alexis Herman sold 4,344 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $180,276.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 139,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total transaction of $5,633,292.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,859,478 shares in the company, valued at $236,957,290.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 4,344 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $180,276.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 147,988 shares of company stock worth $5,991,759. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

MGM opened at $41.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.24. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $34.12 and a one year high of $51.35.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 23.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. MGM Resorts International’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MGM shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.66.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

