CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Sells 3,646 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lessened its stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,772 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,646 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $7,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFG. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 170,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,300,000 after buying an additional 12,392 shares during the period. Crestline Management LP acquired a new position in American Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,972,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 1,804.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 96,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,491,000 after acquiring an additional 91,577 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of American Financial Group by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 417,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,687,000 after purchasing an additional 19,867 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of American Financial Group by 13.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at American Financial Group

In related news, Director Amy Y. Murray purchased 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $125.17 per share, with a total value of $150,204.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,204. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 14.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut American Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on American Financial Group

American Financial Group Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE AFG opened at $128.00 on Friday. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.22 and a 52 week high of $137.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.78.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 21.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is 27.18%.

American Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.