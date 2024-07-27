CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Trims Stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co reduced its stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 202,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,751 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $7,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 154,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,959,000 after purchasing an additional 11,026 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $1,021,000. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,181,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 31,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,694,000. Institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

Shares of HRL stock opened at $32.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.52. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52 week low of $28.51 and a 52 week high of $41.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Hormel Foods Announces Dividend

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HRL. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Hormel Foods from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HRL

Hormel Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.