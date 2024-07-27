CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Trims Stock Holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lowered its position in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 86,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,864 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $7,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AOS. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 665.0% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 188.9% during the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in A. O. Smith in the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

AOS stock opened at $84.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.82. The stock has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.15. A. O. Smith Co. has a twelve month low of $64.14 and a twelve month high of $92.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 31.04% and a net margin of 14.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.16%.

AOS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on A. O. Smith from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.29.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

