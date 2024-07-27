Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Impinj (NASDAQ:PI)

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $205.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.08% from the company’s current price. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Impinj’s FY2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Impinj in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Impinj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Impinj from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Impinj in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Impinj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.10.

NASDAQ PI opened at $160.06 on Thursday. Impinj has a 1-year low of $48.39 and a 1-year high of $181.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $160.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.93.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $102.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.47 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 3.93%. Impinj’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. Research analysts predict that Impinj will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Impinj news, COO Hussein Mecklai sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.38, for a total transaction of $771,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 55,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,554,813.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Cary Baker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total value of $1,590,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,809,167.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Hussein Mecklai sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.38, for a total transaction of $771,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,554,813.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,049,835 shares of company stock worth $160,809,437. Insiders own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PI. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Impinj in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Impinj in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Impinj in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Impinj by 117.9% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Impinj by 211.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

