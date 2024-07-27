Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Short Interest Update

Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,600 shares, a growth of 879.1% from the June 30th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 312,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Capgemini Stock Performance

CGEMY opened at $41.00 on Friday. Capgemini has a 1-year low of $33.52 and a 1-year high of $49.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.05.

Capgemini Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a $0.7327 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is a positive change from Capgemini’s previous annual dividend of $0.21.

Capgemini Company Profile

Capgemini SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consulting, digital transformation, technology, and engineering services primarily in North America, France, the United Kingdom, Ireland, the rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers strategy and transformation services in strategy, technology, data science, and creative design fields to support companies and organizations in creating new models and new products within the digital economy.

