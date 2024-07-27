Capitec Bank Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHGY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Capitec Bank Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 1,100.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Capitec Bank Price Performance

Shares of CKHGY stock opened at $75.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.82. Capitec Bank has a 12-month low of $38.85 and a 12-month high of $76.04.

Capitec Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.655 per share. This is a positive change from Capitec Bank’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th.

Capitec Bank Company Profile

Capitec Bank Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in South Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail Bank, Business Bank, and Insurance. It offers transactional banking services; fixed and tax-free savings, and call and notice deposits; term loans, credit facilities, mortgage loans, overdrafts, instalment sales and leases, credit and debit cards, and access facilities; rental finance; payment services; merchant services; and value-added services, as well as credit and life insurance products.

