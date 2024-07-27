Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) PT Raised to $7.00 at Piper Sandler

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $5.50 to $7.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.02% from the company’s previous close.

Get Capitol Federal Financial alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CFFN. StockNews.com upgraded Capitol Federal Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Capitol Federal Financial in a report on Thursday, April 25th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Capitol Federal Financial

Capitol Federal Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CFFN opened at $6.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $866.57 million, a PE ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.61. Capitol Federal Financial has a twelve month low of $4.22 and a twelve month high of $6.87.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). Capitol Federal Financial had a positive return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. The business had revenue of $99.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.23 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Capitol Federal Financial will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Capitol Federal Financial

In other Capitol Federal Financial news, Director Jeffrey M. Johnson bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.12 per share, for a total transaction of $51,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 97,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,248. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Capitol Federal Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CFFN. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 118.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,365 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 12,688 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 327,818 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 48,485 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 58,610 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 172.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,830 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 4,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,000. 88.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capitol Federal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitol Federal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.