Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.75.

CPRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. OTR Global restated a “mixed” rating on shares of Capri in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Capri in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Capri in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup raised shares of Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $56.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Capri from $57.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Capri during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Capri by 171.8% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Capri by 82.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Vima LLC bought a new position in Capri during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in Capri in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Capri stock opened at $33.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 2.01. Capri has a 52-week low of $30.79 and a 52-week high of $54.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.57.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Capri had a negative net margin of 4.43% and a positive return on equity of 22.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Capri will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

