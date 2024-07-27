Carmen Bozic Sells 2,280 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Stock

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) CMO Carmen Bozic sold 2,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.46, for a total transaction of $1,113,688.80. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 25,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,474,779.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Wednesday, July 10th, Carmen Bozic sold 2,280 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.34, for a total transaction of $1,111,135.20.

On Wednesday, June 26th, Carmen Bozic sold 2,280 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.72, for a total transaction of $1,075,521.60.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Carmen Bozic sold 2,280 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.00, for a total value of $1,089,840.00.

On Wednesday, May 29th, Carmen Bozic sold 2,280 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.56, for a total value of $1,015,876.80.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.6 %

VRTX opened at $495.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $127.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.39. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $340.20 and a 12 month high of $503.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $474.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $437.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.66 by $1.10. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.58 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 39.46%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 67 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $498.00 to $466.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $545.00 price target for the company. Argus upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $460.30.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

