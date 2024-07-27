Carmen Bozic Sells 2,280 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Stock

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) CMO Carmen Bozic sold 2,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.46, for a total transaction of $1,113,688.80. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 25,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,474,779.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Carmen Bozic also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, July 10th, Carmen Bozic sold 2,280 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.34, for a total transaction of $1,111,135.20.
- On Wednesday, June 26th, Carmen Bozic sold 2,280 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.72, for a total transaction of $1,075,521.60.
- On Wednesday, June 12th, Carmen Bozic sold 2,280 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.00, for a total value of $1,089,840.00.
- On Wednesday, May 29th, Carmen Bozic sold 2,280 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.56, for a total value of $1,015,876.80.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.6 %
VRTX opened at $495.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $127.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.39. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $340.20 and a 12 month high of $503.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $474.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $437.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertex Pharmaceuticals
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 67 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $498.00 to $466.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $545.00 price target for the company. Argus upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $460.30.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.
