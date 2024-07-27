Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC Has $7.59 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 40.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,299 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,607 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.5% of Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $15,441,917,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 493,810,251 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $68,980,354,000 after purchasing an additional 6,374,756 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 39,754.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 6,025,667 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $841,725,000 after purchasing an additional 6,010,548 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 4,894.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,445,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,606,670,000 after buying an additional 5,336,359 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 130.2% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,080,060 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $569,944,000 after buying an additional 2,307,801 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL stock opened at $167.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $179.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.35. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.21 and a fifty-two week high of $191.75.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total value of $3,753,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,280,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,389,234.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total value of $113,668.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,880,764.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total value of $3,753,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,280,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,389,234.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,388 shares of company stock worth $21,497,609 in the last 90 days. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on GOOGL. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Alphabet from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Alphabet from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.74.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

