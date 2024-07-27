Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $53.39, but opened at $55.80. Celestica shares last traded at $52.55, with a volume of 1,136,747 shares.

The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. Celestica had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Celestica’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CLS. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Celestica from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Celestica from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. CIBC upped their price objective on Celestica from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Celestica from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Fox Advisors began coverage on Celestica in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Celestica currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.44.

Institutional Trading of Celestica

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Celestica by 2,494.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,703,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $391,147,000 after purchasing an additional 8,368,293 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Celestica during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,832,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Celestica by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,386,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428,071 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Celestica by 411.4% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,627,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Celestica during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,755,000. 67.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celestica Trading Up 3.2 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 2.31.

About Celestica

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Read More

