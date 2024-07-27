Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Hits New 1-Year Low at $44.70

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $44.70 and last traded at $45.75, with a volume of 1362991 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Celsius in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Celsius from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Celsius from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Maxim Group dropped their price target on Celsius from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Celsius from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.51.

Celsius Stock Up 3.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.77, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.07.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. Celsius had a return on equity of 111.29% and a net margin of 18.63%. The company had revenue of $355.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.37 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Celsius’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Celsius

In related news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 428,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total transaction of $25,573,010.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,964,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,958,731.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 428,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total transaction of $25,572,652.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,035,885 shares in the company, valued at $1,493,891,257.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 428,574 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total value of $25,573,010.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,964,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,958,731.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,772,617 shares of company stock valued at $107,637,044. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celsius

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Celsius by 123.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 586,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,971,000 after purchasing an additional 324,049 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Celsius during the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 190.9% in the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Celsius by 215.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 487,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,577,000 after purchasing an additional 332,980 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Celsius by 197.3% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 54,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after buying an additional 36,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

About Celsius

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

