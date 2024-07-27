Centerra Gold Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share (NYSE:CGAU)

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cormark lowered their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Centerra Gold in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 24th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.23. The consensus estimate for Centerra Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.75 per share.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $305.88 million during the quarter. Centerra Gold had a return on equity of 5.58% and a net margin of 4.99%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on CGAU. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Monday, April 8th. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (up from $11.00) on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Centerra Gold from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Cibc World Mkts downgraded Centerra Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.80.

Centerra Gold Price Performance

Shares of Centerra Gold stock opened at $6.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 0.98. Centerra Gold has a 1-year low of $4.47 and a 1-year high of $7.51.

Centerra Gold Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is 74.07%.

Institutional Trading of Centerra Gold

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,034,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,601 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in Centerra Gold by 8.8% during the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 10,747,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,516,000 after acquiring an additional 867,334 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Centerra Gold by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,031,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,356,000 after acquiring an additional 220,263 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Centerra Gold by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,164,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,862,000 after acquiring an additional 247,027 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,070,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,418,000 after purchasing an additional 87,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

