Centrica (LON:CNA) Trading Down 8.4%

Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Free Report) was down 8.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 129.30 ($1.67) and last traded at GBX 131 ($1.69). Approximately 708,729,563 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,923% from the average daily volume of 35,034,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 143.05 ($1.85).

A number of analysts recently commented on CNA shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Centrica to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 130 ($1.68) to GBX 155 ($2.00) in a report on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Centrica to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 165 ($2.13) to GBX 170 ($2.20) in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Centrica to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 145 ($1.88) to GBX 170 ($2.20) in a report on Friday, May 31st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Centrica from GBX 205 ($2.65) to GBX 190 ($2.46) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Friday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 171.25 ($2.21).

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 138.09 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 135.12. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 189.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.93.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Centrica’s payout ratio is presently 579.71%.

In related news, insider Philippe Boisseau acquired 1,308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 143 ($1.85) per share, with a total value of £1,870.44 ($2,419.09). In other Centrica news, insider Chris OShea bought 2,785,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 144 ($1.86) per share, with a total value of £4,011,295.68 ($5,187,914.74). Also, insider Philippe Boisseau bought 1,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 143 ($1.85) per share, with a total value of £1,870.44 ($2,419.09). Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,928,817 shares of company stock valued at $418,942,432. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Scandinavia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Centrica Energy, and Upstream segments.

