Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by The Goldman Sachs Group

Posted by on Jul 27th, 2024

Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYYGet Free Report) was upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

CPYYY has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group upgraded Centrica to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Centrica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.67.

CPYYY stock opened at $6.76 on Thursday. Centrica has a 1-year low of $6.19 and a 1-year high of $8.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.11 and its 200-day moving average is $6.91.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Scandinavia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Centrica Energy, and Upstream segments.

