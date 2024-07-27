Centuri Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CTRI) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Centuri Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CTRI – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.60.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CTRI shares. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (down from $26.00) on shares of Centuri in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Centuri in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Baird R W raised shares of Centuri to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Centuri in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Centuri in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

CTRI opened at $20.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.61. Centuri has a 12 month low of $18.50 and a 12 month high of $28.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91.

Centuri (NYSE:CTRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($137.53) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $528.02 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Centuri will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Centuri stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Centuri Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CTRI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 141,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,757,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.16% of Centuri as of its most recent SEC filing.

Centuri Company Profile

Centuri Holdings, Inc operates as a utility infrastructure services company in North America. It offers gas utility services, including maintenance, repair, installation, and replacement services for natural gas local distribution utility companies with focus on the modernization of infrastructure. The company also provides electric utility services comprising design, maintenance and repair, upgrade, and expansion services for transmission and distribution infrastructure.

