Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Century Communities had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share.

Get Century Communities alerts:

Century Communities Stock Performance

NYSE CCS opened at $101.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Century Communities has a 52-week low of $58.01 and a 52-week high of $105.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.86.

Century Communities Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. Century Communities’s payout ratio is 11.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on CCS shares. B. Riley increased their target price on Century Communities from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush increased their target price on Century Communities from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CCS

Century Communities Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.