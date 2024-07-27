CervoMed (NASDAQ:CRVO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group

CervoMed (NASDAQ:CRVO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $65.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 363.29% from the company’s current price.

Get CervoMed alerts:

Separately, Brookline Capital Management started coverage on CervoMed in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CervoMed

CervoMed Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of CervoMed stock opened at $14.03 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.95 and its 200 day moving average is $17.74. CervoMed has a 1 year low of $4.28 and a 1 year high of $26.38.

CervoMed (NASDAQ:CRVO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that CervoMed will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CervoMed

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in CervoMed in the second quarter valued at $236,000. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CervoMed in the first quarter valued at about $20,075,000. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CervoMed in the first quarter valued at about $5,530,000. Crown Advisors Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CervoMed during the first quarter worth about $2,330,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of CervoMed in the fourth quarter worth approximately $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.15% of the company’s stock.

About CervoMed

(Get Free Report)

CervoMed Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for age-related neurologic disorders. Its lead drug candidate is neflamapimod, an orally administered small molecule brain penetrant for the treatment of dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB), Alzheimer's diseases, frontotemporal dementia, and ischemic stroke recovery.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CervoMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CervoMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.